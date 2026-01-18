Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Developments


2026-01-18 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed regional developments in a phone call.

During the call, the two sides agreed to continue consultations on issues of common concern.

Gulf Times

