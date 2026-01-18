403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistani, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed regional developments in a phone call.
During the call, the two sides agreed to continue consultations on issues of common concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment