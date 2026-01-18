Ongoing Efforts To Complete The Remaining Road And Infrastructure Works In Jeryan Najma - Ashghal

Providing services to approximately 624 residential plots of land belonging to citizens in the Jeryan Najma area

The Public Works Authority“Ashghal” continues to implement the remaining road and infrastructure works project in the Jeryan Nejaima area, as part of its efforts to develop the road network and improve infrastructure services in the area.

Engineer Abdulaziz Khalid, the project engineer in the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that the project aims to keep pace with the needs of population growth in the Jeryan Najma area, by providing services to approximately 624 residential plots for citizens' lands, noting that with the completion of all project works, the area will witness an improvement in the flow of traffic, in addition to enhancing the connection with public facilities in it and providing traffic safety elements for the residents and visitors of the area.

Regarding the works to be implemented within the project, Engineer Abdulaziz Khalid explained that they include the construction of 22 km of roads, the installation of 677 lighting poles, and the provision of 2,800 parking spaces. The works also include 20 km of stormwater drainage networks, a 15 km treated water network, and a 16 km sewage network, in addition to landscaping work involving the planting of 449 trees.

Regarding the progress of work on the site, the existing asphalt layer is currently being removed in some areas in preparation for the commencement of infrastructure work. In other locations, deep excavation work is underway to lay pipes for stormwater drainage and treated water networks.

It is worth mentioning that the project relies on local materials and manufacturers for 100% of the total materials used, within the context of the Public Works Authority's support for local manufacturers and the qualification initiative launched by the Authority in 2017.

These materials include cement, asphalt, road base course materials, steel bars, limestone, gabbro, lighting poles and lamps, directional signs, barrier materials, interlocking pavers, geotechnical fabric, drainage pipes and pre-made manholes, in addition to concrete and reinforcing steel.