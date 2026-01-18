Ministry Support Instrumental For Enhancing Local Fish Production

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The fuel and crushed ice subsidies provided by the Ministry of Municipality (Fish Affairs Department) and other related initiatives have helped considerably in making local fishing businesses up to the involved challenges, improving the ultimate local production of fish.

Accordingly, some fishermen whose support reflects the state's efforts to enhance local fish production, improve the working environment for fishermen, and protect marine resources. The subsidised fuel and crushed ice initiative has covered over 600 local fishing vessels.

Besides, the ministry has maintained collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) to provide soft loans for purchasing boats and equipment to help local fishermen upgrade their industry and go ahead with their business, as some used to suffer from low income that barely covered their operation costs.

The fishermen also noted that the Fish Affairs Department has been working to monitor fishermen's needs while taking practical steps to increase support and develop infrastructure in a way that ensures the sustainability of the fishing sector and achieves self-sufficiency in the local fish market.

They also referred to a recent meeting between HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah and several fishermen, during which the challenges facing the sector and ways to develop it were discussed, contributing to increased local production and a higher level of self-sufficiency.

They said the meeting reflects the ministry's keenness to implement integrated plans and programmes to improve the fishermen's working environment and to provide infrastructure and supporting services for their activities.

Ahmed al-Mahraa pointed out that the previously provided support amounted to about QR3,000 annually per small fishing boat, and after reviewing the situation, it was increased to around QR10,000, while support for large vessels was raised from QR9,000 to QR18,000-20,000.

He noted that this initiative reflects the state's interest in the fishing sector and would certainly improve working conditions for fishermen and related workers.

In turn, Ahmed al-Hamli stressed that the government has provided significant support to fishermen in terms of fuel and ice, noting the establishment of a new fishing harbour in Al Wakra to support fishermen and facilitate their work.

He further stressed the importance of observing environmental rules while going for professional fishing activities at sea to avoid making environmental violations, pointing to the role of the Ministry of Environment in preserving fishing grounds, such as monitoring ropes attached to fish traps, protecting the marine environment, and preventing the destruction of natural habitats for different species of fish.

Al-Hamli noted that importing fish from abroad could negatively impact local fishermen, emphasising that competition is acceptable but should be limited to the domestic market. He suggested that imported fish could be distributed through commercial complexes instead of being sold in the central market at prices that may reduce fishermen's profits.

Similarly, Jassim al-Linjawi stressed the importance of halting the import of fish species that are available from local catches, as such imports lower market prices and cause losses for fishermen. He added that some fishermen spend up to QR8,000 per month on fuel to travel long distances at sea in search of a catch.

He suggested allowing the export of surplus fish abroad to boost fishermen's profits instead of selling them locally at low prices, as exports could enable them to benefit from daily production without negatively affecting the local market.