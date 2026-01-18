HH The Amir, Canada's Prime Minister Hold Official Talks Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a session of official talks with Prime Minister of Canada Dr. Mark Carney at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday.

The talks began with HH the Amir welcoming the Canadian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation and wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness expressed his hope that the Prime Minister's state visit would contribute to expanding the prospects for bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both friendly countries, wishing further progress and prosperity for the Qatari-Canadian relations.

For his part, the Canadian Prime Minister extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, affirming his country's keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the State of Qatar and propel them to broader horizons in various fields.

The talks discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop it across various fields, particularly in the areas of economy, investment, defense, security, education, and health. They also exchanged views on boosting security and stability in the region and promoting international peace.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi; HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi; HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed; along with Their Excellencies the senior officials.

On the Canadian side, the session was attended by Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development Melanie Joly; Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne; Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand; Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson; and several members of the official delegation.

Following the talks, HH the Amir and the Canadian Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of Prime Minister of Canada Dr. Mark Carney and his accompanying delegation.

Upon arriving at the Amiri Diwan, the Canadian Prime Minister was accorded an official reception ceremony.