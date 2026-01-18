New Zealand Defeat India To Seal Historic ODI Series Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Vishnu Prasad KS | The Peninsula

Indore: New Zealand delivered a combined all-round performance to defeat India in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday, clinching the three-match series 2-1 and registering their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory on Indian soil.

After being put in to bat, New Zealand suffered an early setback as both openers were dismissed with the score at 5. However, a commanding fourth-wicket partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips turned the innings around.



New Zealand's Glenn Phillips (Left) celebrates with his teammate Daryl Mitchell after scoring a century during the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Holkar cricket Stadium in Indore on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

The duo added 219 runs off 186 balls, with Mitchell scoring a fluent 137 and Phillips contributing 106, as the visitors posted a challenging total of 337 for 8.

India's chase faltered early with the loss of key wickets in quick succession. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were all dismissed cheaply, leaving the hosts struggling at 71 and firmly under pressure.

Virat Kohli then steadied the innings with a composed and calculated knock, finding gaps with trademark precision. He was well supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy, and the pair rebuilt the innings with a patient partnership that briefly pulled India back into contention.

The momentum shifted once again when Nitish was dismissed at 53, followed soon after by Ravindra Jadeja, who departed quickly, dealing a significant blow to India's chase.

Kohli later found support from Harshit Rana, and the pair revived hopes among the home crowd with a fighting stand. Harshit began cautiously before showing intent, while Kohli continued to anchor the innings with sensible strike rotation and timely boundaries.

However, just after registering his maiden ODI half-century, Harshit was dismissed, a setback that proved crucial as India were still some distance away from the target. From there, New Zealand tightened their grip on the match.

India were eventually bowled out for 296 by the end of 46th over, handing New Zealand a 41-run victory in the series decider.

Despite the defeat, Kohli's innings stood out as a major highlight. During his knock, he surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs while batting at the No.3 position, adding another milestone to his career.



India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Holkar cricket Stadium in Indore on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

The series victory capped a strong comeback by New Zealand, who recovered from an opening-match loss to win the next two encounters through disciplined bowling and adaptable batting.

India and New Zealand will next face each other in the T20 series, with the first match scheduled to be played in Nagpur on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.