Prime Minister Of Canada Meets Qatar Central Bank Governor

2026-01-18 02:01:58
QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of Canada HE Dr Mark Carney met on Sunday with the Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on a range of topics of mutual interest, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

