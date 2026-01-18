MOCI Launches Second Edition Of Consumer School” Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), is implementing the "Consumer School 2026” initiative under the theme "Smart Consumer” for the second consecutive year. The program is part of the ministry's efforts to promote sound consumer culture and raise awareness of consumer rights and responsibilities.

The initiative involves 20 schools across various educational stages for both boys and girls. It includes student visits to MOCI headquarters, as well as field visits to participating schools, where specialized teams deliver awareness programs, interactive presentations, and educational activities related to consumer protection and combating commercial fraud.

The initiative aims to instill principles of responsible consumption, rational decision-making, and informed product choices. It also aims to educate students about their rights and responsibilities as consumers, while fostering critical thinking and decision-making skills before making purchases.

Topics covered in the initiative include defining consumers and providers, goods and services, consumer rights, provider obligations, and the harms of commercial fraud. The program also offers practical tips and demonstrates complaint submission procedures through mobile applications, using interactive educational methods such as games, competitions, and hands-on activities.