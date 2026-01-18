Visiting Warships Berth At Hamad Port Ahead Of DIMDEX 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Port on Sunday welcomed eight visiting international warships from friendly and brotherly countries, as part of the activities of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026), which will officially commence on Monday, and continue until January 22, 2026.

Visiting warships from France, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, and Saudi Arabia berthed at the port alongside a Qatari warship, where they were received by Warships Logistics Director, Major (navy) Abdulrahman Yousuf Al Malki, in the presence of several accredited local and international media representatives.

The Qatar Amiri Naval Forces participated in the event with the warship Al Fulk, the largest of its kind in the Gulf, a modern strategic transport and support vessel.

The official opening of the visiting international warships will take place on Monday, at Hamad Port, in the presence of VIPs and official delegations.

Members of the public can visit the visiting warships from January 20 to 22, with prior registration required on Link and collection of official DIMDEX 2026 badges from the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) to gain entry to the port.

During this period, visiting warship crews will also participate in a special sports tournament designed to strengthen camaraderie and friendly competition, with medals awarded to the winning teams at the closing ceremony.