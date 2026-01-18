1St EV Charging Station Installed At Hamad International Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has announced that the 1st Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations for the public have been installed at the ground level of the Airport's East car park.

According to its press release, Hamad International Airport said that this development was achieved thanks to a collaboration with the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation "KAHRAMAA" under the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency, 'Tarsheed'.

It added that this joint effort supports the Qatar National Vision 2030 goal of reducing the country's carbon emissions by 25 percent.

The new fast charger can serve two vehicles simultaneously, delivering up to 50 kW of power and provides approximately 125 kilometers of driving range in just 30 minutes.

Integrated with the Tarsheed Smart EV mobile app, the application enables drivers to locate charging points, check real-time status, start or stop charging sessions remotely, and track electricity usage.

Commenting on this, Senior Vice President of Facilities Management at Hamad International Airport, Omar Najari stated, "Energy conservation is a key component of Hamad International Airport's sustainability goals. Our collaboration with KAHRAMAA is a testament to our commitment to adopting energy-efficient practices by investing in new technologies and implementing initiatives to lower electricity use."

In turn, Manager of Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department at KAHRAMAA, Eng. Rashid Alrahimi said, "We always seek to promote energy efficiency and smart technologies that improve the quality of life while protecting the environment. Collaborating with Hamad International Airport on the new EV charging station initiative demonstrates our shared commitment to the State of Qatar's sustainable future. Together, we are building a cleaner, greener transportation ecosystem for the country."

The National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency, 'Tarsheed' aims to encourage the use of efficient infrastructure, including smart building devices, water-saving tools, and energy-efficient building designs and systems, to minimise waste and enhance overall resource efficiency.

Hamad International Airport has already implemented several measures to reduce electricity consumption as part of its long-term sustainability roadmap. These measures include optimising district cooling plants, replacing lighting with energy-efficient alternatives, deploying smart metering for real-time monitoring and improved electricity management, with plans to expand its EV charging station initiative.