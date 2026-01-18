Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zafar Mohsen Wins Debut MMA Bout In Germany

Zafar Mohsen Wins Debut MMA Bout In Germany


2026-01-18 02:01:38
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Zafar Mohsen defeated his Swedish opponent in a Germany-based Oktagon MMA event.

Mohsen competed in the 66-kilogram category in Düsseldorf on Saturday night, marking his debut in the Oktagon promotion. He faced Sweden's Samuel Bark and secured victory on points after three rounds.

The 30-year-old Afghan fighter has now increased his professional record to 14 wins and four losses, having competed in 17 bouts overall. Six of his victories have come by technical knockout.

This win also marks Mohsen's first victory in Oktagon MMA.

kk/sa

MENAFN18012026000174011037ID1110615968



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search