Zafar Mohsen Wins Debut MMA Bout In Germany

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Zafar Mohsen defeated his Swedish opponent in a Germany-based Oktagon MMA event.

Mohsen competed in the 66-kilogram category in Düsseldorf on Saturday night, marking his debut in the Oktagon promotion. He faced Sweden's Samuel Bark and secured victory on points after three rounds.

The 30-year-old Afghan fighter has now increased his professional record to 14 wins and four losses, having competed in 17 bouts overall. Six of his victories have come by technical knockout.

This win also marks Mohsen's first victory in Oktagon MMA.

