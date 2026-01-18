Herat Families Reconcile After Deadly Dispute

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A dispute between two families in Rabat-i-Sangi in western Herat province, which left two dead and as many injured, has been resolved through traditional jirgas, officials said on Sunday.

Mawlawi Abdul Rahim Etimadi, head of the Jirga section of the Tribal Affairs Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the conflict erupted several months ago in Rabat-i-Sangi district, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.

To end the dispute, multiple sustained meetings were held with the participation of tribal elders, religious scholars, influential community members, and representatives from both families.

After comprehensive discussions, the parties agreed to peace and reconciliation.

Etimadi emphasized that the Tribal Affairs Department aims to prevent the spread of conflicts through traditional jirgas and peaceful methods, while promoting a culture of peace, forgiveness, and community solidarity.

Since the beginning of this year, 16 violent disputes in the province, which claimed 34 lives, have been resolved through jirgas and mutual agreements.

