Veteran Journalist N. Sathiya Moorthy Passes Away
Based in Chennai, Sathiya Moorthy was a highly respected journalist known for his in-depth analysis of Sri Lankan politics and Indian affairs. He contributed regularly to several Sri Lankan publications, including Colombo Gazette, where his writing was valued for its clarity, balance, and deep regional insight.
Over the years, Sathiya Moorthy played an important role in shaping public understanding of India–Sri Lanka relations. His expertise also made him a frequent guest on Indian television channels, particularly during discussions related to Sri Lanka and South Asian geopolitics.
His passing marks a significant loss to the regional media community. Colombo Gazette extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and readers who followed his work with respect and admiration.
