World's Largest Purple Star Sapphire Unveiled In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A rare purple star sapphire weighing 3,563 carats, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, was unveiled on Saturday in Sri Lanka's capital. The owners of the gemstone, who have chosen to remain anonymous for security reasons, said they are prepared to sell the stone, which is valued at an estimated $300 million or more.

The round-shaped gem, named the“Star of Pure Land,” has been identified as the world's largest documented natural purple star sapphire, according to consultant gemologist Ashan Amarasinghe.

“This is the largest purple star sapphire of its kind,” Amarasinghe told the media, noting that the stone displays a distinct six-ray asterism, a star-like optical effect that enhances its rarity and value.“The clarity and definition of the asterism make this stone especially remarkable.”

The polished gemstone is owned by the Star of Pure Land Team, who said it was discovered in 2023 in a gem pit near Ratnapura, a remote town in southern Sri Lanka widely known as the country's“City of Gems.”

One of the owners said the sapphire was initially purchased alongside several other stones, and its exceptional nature became evident only after further examination nearly two years later. The gem has since been certified by two independent laboratories.

Amarasinghe said international valuers have estimated the sapphire's worth at between $300 million and $400 million, highlighting Sri Lanka's long-standing reputation for producing sapphires known for their distinctive color, clarity, and brilliance.

