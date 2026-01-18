U.S. To Impose Tariffs On Eight European Countries In Greenland Standoff

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States would impose a 10% tariff on imports from eight European countries beginning in February, citing their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland. The announcement signals a potential escalation in tensions with key European partners.

The proposed tariffs would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, Trump said in a post on social media while visiting his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He added that the tariff rate would increase to 25% on June 1 if no agreement is reached regarding what he described as the“complete and total purchase of Greenland” by the United States.

Greenland is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally. Trump has repeatedly argued that U.S. control of the island is vital to American national security, and his latest remarks suggest he is using trade measures as leverage to push Denmark and other European governments into negotiations.

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The proposed tariffs could test long-standing U.S. alliances in Europe and raise concerns about the broader impact on transatlantic trade relations.

Source: AP