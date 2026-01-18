Former Irish PM Leo Varadkar Speaks On Brexit, Global Politics And Leadership Experiences

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday shared candid insights into Brexit negotiations, global leadership and his personal political journey while speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).

Reflecting on the Brexit period, Varadkar said he worked with three British Prime Ministers, noting how frequently leadership changed in the UK at the time. Drawing contrasts, he remarked:“Rishi Sunak wants to do business, but he doesn't take the initiative,” while adding that negotiating with Boris Johnson was particularly challenging.“Bargaining with Boris Johnson is very difficult,” he said.

Speaking on the nature of politics, Varadkar noted that while journalists chase news, in politics“news keeps leaking all the time”.

He recalled a difficult phase when he was questioned by police for nearly a week.“It shook my confidence,” he admitted, adding that the episode stemmed from a mistake where he shared information he should not have.

On Ireland's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Varadkar said the country managed to keep the death toll relatively low by taking timely policy decisions and executing an effective vaccination drive. However, he described the pre-pandemic medical briefings as deeply unsettling.

“Doctors sometimes have to make extremely hard choices -- who goes into the ICU, knowing recovery could take weeks. Those realities were frightening,” he said.

Varadkar also spoke about global institutions, saying that US President Donald Trump showed little interest in the United Nations, while Russia and China also do not accord it much importance.

“The UN needs reform, but world leaders are not interested in it,” he observed.

Touching upon history and geopolitics, Varadkar said Ireland's past under British rule helps him understand Palestinian sentiments.“When Britain tried to conquer Ireland, it justified its claim through religion. That history gives perspective,” he said, adding that the US finds it difficult to understand the Palestinian issue due to its close ties with Israel.

Comparing political accessibility, Varadkar said that reaching leaders in India is far more difficult than in Ireland, largely due to heavy security arrangements.“In Ireland, leaders are far more accessible,” he noted, highlighting the contrast.

Earlier, discussing his book 'Speaking My Mind', Varadkar shared his views on Donald Trump, saying:“Meeting Trump is like meeting a king,” adding humourously that at least one does not have to kneel or bow.

He expressed concern that Trump no longer follows checks and balances as he did during his first term, and warned against rhetoric around territorial expansion, including comments related to Greenland. He said no one's home should be taken away merely for a real estate business.

On India, Varadkar said it was“good to be here”, praising the country's progress over the last two decades. He expressed confidence that India will emerge as one of the world's leading nations, lauding its commitment to the rule of law, democracy and human rights, which he said closely align it with European values.