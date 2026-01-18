3Rd ODI: To Win A Series For The First Time Here Has Been Pretty Special, Says Bracewell

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Jan 18 (IANS) New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell hailed his side's landmark achievement after they sealed their first-ever ODI series win in India, saying that to be the first-ever side to achieve this historic moment has been 'pretty special'.

Knocks of 137 and 106 from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips took New Zealand to a commanding 337/8 on a two-paced black soil pitch, before the visitors held their nerve to overcome Virat Kohli's valiant 54th ODI century – 124 off 108 balls - and bowl out India for 296 in 46 overs.

“It's always a pleasure to come over here and play in India in front of these amazing fans and play such a great team. So to be able to come over here and win a series, the first time a New Zealand team's done it was pretty special.

“You're always hopeful when you're going to come over here and play some good cricket. I think we really stuck to what we know works as a team, and we were able to come here and play some really good cricket in these conditions,” said Bracewell in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also praised Daryl Mitchell's consistency in the format, while also highlighting the impact of debutants on the tour. "We're the sum of all the parts, and we really try to work together as a group. That's part of the Kiwi way, we're just a small country from the bottom of the world, and we try to work together to take on some of the bigger countries in the world.

“We really rally around there as a group, and when things come like that, it's pretty special. He's been amazing in the one-day format for a few years now. He's done beautifully and led the batting attack. He's a pretty humble guy, so to see him go through his thing and get the reward he deserves is pretty special.

“Whenever you expose young people to international cricket and get two debutants on this tour, that's very cool. Getting to experience the crowds and see the way we are here is a wonderful thing. I think particularly those two debutants have stuck out there and done a great job for us, all three of them. So, that's been particularly pleasing on this tour. Growing the depth of cricket in New Zealand is awesome,” elaborated Bracewell.

Mitchell, who was named both Player of the Match for his career-best knock of 137 and also took home Player of the Series award, said partnerships were key to New Zealand's success. "Look, it's really nice. I guess it contributes to the team, and it's a win here in India. It's very special for us. I think as a group, the way with the bat that we built partnerships, obviously, with the way we started, and then with Glenn comes in and does what GP does (Glenn Phillips), it's pretty special.

Mitchell and Phillips powered the visitors to a strong total with a commanding 219-run stand off 186 balls, with the latter making 106.“It's really nice to be out there with your mates and getting stuck in the moment, and nice to get across the line. I'm just trying to concentrate on being really present, which is I'm going to watch the ball and repeat that over and over again, and hopefully make some good decisions along the way, and it's nice to have some success.

“GP's a good mate, and it's awesome to see him get a hundred as well. Partnerships are something we pride ourselves on as a group. To do that with GP, who's obviously been out injured for a long time as well, so just really proud how he's come back into what he's doing,” added Mitchell.

He also credited the domestic cricket grind for keeping his ODI game in good standing.“I love playing for my country, and it took a little while to get here, but I look at all those years, I guess, in domestic cricket allowed me to learn my game and then work out how I want to go about it. I'm really proud to be part of this group, and it's pretty cool,” he said.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox, who made an impression in the decider by picking two wickets, said the victory was a testament to New Zealand's growing depth. "I wouldn't say it was easy, against a star-studded line-up, putting up back-to-back wins is something special, it's our 1st series win here. I've not tried to overcomplicate things. I've grown up bowling at Pukekura Park and some other small stadiums; my work was just to put the pressure (on the batters) and aid the others.

“I think the left-arm spinners in short form aim to be unpredictable, try to stay out of the shorter side, and look to get under the batter. It's not too difficult; it's all about execution. It's not too far away from home (smiles when told about having to play in front of such a large crowd), some 23,000 people - the atmosphere, I thought, would make me more nervous.

“But very, very special to be part of a series-winning team. It just shows the depth of New Zealand cricket. We've got a relatively inexperienced line-up, but there's a lot of talent back home, and kudos to the set-up back home that we're performing in big moments and in big series on big stages,” he concluded.