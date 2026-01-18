Madhya Pradesh Transfers 26 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 18 (IANS) In a significant administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department has announced the transfer of 26 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to new positions on a temporary basis until further orders, along with additional responsibilities for several others.

The order, issued here on Sunday, aims to streamline departmental functions across various sectors including home affairs, tourism, health and tribal development.

Among the key changes, Shivshekhar Shukla, a 1994-batch officer, previously serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the culture and tourism department along with other roles, has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary in the home department, with additional charges in culture and religious trusts and endowments.

Umakant Umrao, a 1996-batch officer, moves to Principal Secretary in the animal husbandry and dairy department, relinquishing his mineral resources role.

Shobhit Jain, a 2000-batch officer, formerly Member Secretary of the state food commission, takes over as Principal Secretary in the AYUSH department.

John Kingsly AR, a 2004-batch officer, who was Secretary in the Narmada Valley Development and water resources departments, has been assigned as Secretary in horticulture and food processing, retaining his additional roles in Narmada Valley and water resources.

Shriman Shukla, a 2007-batch officer, shifts from Commissioner of tribal development to Secretary in planning, economic and statistics, with additional charges as Member Secretary of the state food commission and Registrar of the consumer disputes redressal commission.

Swatantra Kumar Singh, also a 2007-batch officer, previously Director of Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation, becomes Secretary in fisherman welfare and fisheries development.

Vishesh Garhpale, a 2008-batch officer, continues as Secretary in energy with additional managing director roles in power management and east zone power distribution companies.

Alok Kumar Singh, a 2008-batch officer, moves to Secretary to the Chief Minister, adding the mineral resources department.

Dhanraju S, a 2009-batch officer, transitions from Commercial Tax Commissioner to Health Services Commissioner.

Anay Dwivedi, a 2010-batch officer, takes over as Commercial Tax Commissioner in Indore, while Tarun Rathi, from the same batch, becomes Commissioner of tribal development.

Anurag Chaudhary, a 2010-batch officer, is appointed Managing Director of the fisheries federation, with additional Secretary roles in fisherman welfare and backward classes and minorities welfare.

Neha Maravya Singh, a 2011-batch officer, shifts to Additional Secretary in tribal affairs.

Gautam Singh, a 2011-batch officer, becomes Commissioner of the housing and infrastructure development board.

Virendra Kumar, a 2011-batch officer, is posted as Additional Commissioner (revenue) in Gwalior division.

Nidhi Nivedita, a 2012-batch officer, retains her roles as Commissioner of women and child development and related missions, relinquishing fisheries responsibilities.

Dr Fating Rahul Haridas, a 2012-batch officer, moves to Director of health services and the state AIDS control society.

Rajesh Kumar Ogare, a 2012-batch officer, becomes Additional Secretary in commercial tax.

Rishi Garg, a 2013-batch officer, is appointed Managing Director of the central zone power distribution company, retaining his planning commission roles.

Manisha Saintiya, a 2013-batch officer, takes charge as Additional Secretary in the home department.

Dilip Kumar Yadav, a 2014-batch officer, becomes Managing Director of the state tourism development corporation.

Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya, a 2014-batch officer, is appointed Secretary of the board of secondary education, adding Director of denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes.

Dilip Kumar Kapse, a 2014-batch officer, moves to Deputy Secretary in farmer welfare and agriculture development.

Malika Nigam Nagar, a 2016-batch officer, shifts to Deputy Secretary in revenue.

Disha Pranay Nagvanshi, a 2016-batch officer, becomes Additional Mission Director of the National Health Mission.

Vandana Sharma, a 2018-batch officer, is posted as Secretary of the state information commission.

In addition to these transfers, M. Selvendran, a 2002-batch officer and Principal Secretary in general administration, has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary in science and technology, relieving Sanjay Dubey, a 1993-batch officer, of that role upon assuming duties.

Ilayaraja T, a 2009-batch officer, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Managing Director of the tourism development corporation, receives additional charges in tourism and related bodies. Dilip Kumar Yadav is set to take over the corporation's Managing Director role, relieving Ilayaraja T accordingly.

Upon John Kingsly AR assuming his new horticulture role, Anupam Rajan, a 1993-batch officer, will be relieved of that additional charge.

Similarly, once Shobhit Jain and Swatantra Kumar Singh take their new positions, D.P. Ahuja, a 1996-batch officer, will be relieved of AYUSH and fisheries additional charges.

Kumar Purushottam, a 2012-batch officer and Managing Director of the agricultural marketing board, gets additional charge of the state cooperative marketing union.

Due to Meenakshi Singh, a 2013-batch officer, proceeding on leave from her role as Secretary of the tribal cell in Raj Bhavan, Malsingh Bhaydiya, a 2006-batch officer and Managing Director of the khadi and village industries board, has been assigned that additional charge temporarily.

Upon Dr Fating Rahul Haridas taking over the AIDS control society, Shuchismita Saxena, a 2016-batch officer, will be relieved of that additional responsibility.