Shufti To Exhibit At ICE Barcelona 2026, Showcasing Compliance-Ready Verification And Fraud Prevention Solution

Shufti, a global identity verification and fraud prevention solutions provider, will be exhibiting at ICE Barcelona 2026 from 19–21 January 2026 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. ICE Barcelona brings together operators, payment providers, regulators, technology innovators, and suppliers, and Shufti will be meeting with stakeholders across the industry during the event.

Shufti's delegation will include Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk (Chief Commercial Officer), Max Irwin (Vice President of Sales), Thomas Gadsden (Vice President of Product), and Michael Hughes (Head of Account Management). The team will be available at Stand 5G10, Hall 5, to discuss verification and compliance requirements across onboarding and ongoing user activity, including payments, market expansion obligations, and player protection expectations in regulated markets.

At Stand 5G10, Shufti will also demonstrate how its Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and fraud prevention solutions support regulated iGaming and betting businesses and their partners in meeting regulatory requirements while keeping the player journey straightforward.

Shufti's platform is developed entirely in-house and can be deployed in cloud or on-premise environments, depending on regulatory and security needs. Verification workflows can be configured by product type, jurisdiction, and risk policy to reflect different licensing and compliance requirements across markets.

Face liveness detection and deepfake-resilient biometric verification help prevent identity misuse, while ongoing monitoring supports continuous risk assessment beyond initial onboarding. These controls strengthen fraud prevention and support regulatory expectations for enhanced due diligence.

“ICE Barcelona is where innovation meets regulation in iGaming,” said Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, CCO at Shufti.“We look forward to meeting operators and partners to demonstrate how Shufti's fully in-house verification solution supports risk-based player due diligence and fraud controls without slowing down legitimate users. We also welcome conversations with payment providers, regulators, technology innovators, and suppliers who are shaping how these controls are implemented in regulated markets.”

With rising regulatory expectations and evolving player behaviour, iGaming platforms can deploy Shufti to support:

-Verifying player identity using document and biometric checks

-Screening players against sanctions and PEP lists

-Confirming legal playing age across regulated markets

-Reducing fraudulent activity such as fake or borrowed identities

-Supporting risk-based compliance workflows

-Securing account-linked authentication

-Electronic identity verification (eIDV) coverage across 60+ countries

-Strengthening controls that help reduce account misuse and promotional abuse, including bonus abuse

These capabilities can be applied across the player journey, from registration through withdrawals and account changes, to support compliance while maintaining a simple user experience. Shufti will also be discussing integration and deployment options with compliance and technical teams during the event.

Shufti's verification stack supports real-time risk and compliance frameworks across any country and territory, helping organisations apply consistent compliance standards as they expand into new markets and manage cross-jurisdiction requirements.

Shufti welcomes ICE Barcelona 2026 attendees to visit Stand 5G10 to discuss full-cycle player verification, AML screening, age assurance, and fraud prevention requirements. Meetings can be arranged with Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, Max Irwin, or Michael Hughes during the event.

To learn more or connect with Shufti at the event, visit



About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification provider offering tailored solutions for KYC, AML, KYB, age verification and fraud prevention. Its technology is built in-house, supporting regulatory and risk-management programmes across financial services, iGaming, crypto and digital platforms worldwide. Trusted by more than 1,000 businesses, Shufti supports secure and compliant digital onboarding across regulated markets.

Shufti's privacy-first architecture ensures that verification data is handled securely, with no third-party data sharing and adherence to global regulatory standards, and AML compliance frameworks.

