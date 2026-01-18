Juhi Parmar & Daughter Enjoy Croissants & Breads In Paris All Day Long

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Television actress Juhi Parmar has shared a video of herself and her daughter Samaira gobbling onto croissants from morning to evening quite literally, while on their trip to Paris.

The actress shared a video where both the mother and daughter were seen enjoying and relishing on the delicacy with utmost joy.

She wrote,“Subha se leke kar shaam tak shaam se lekhar subha tak.....Kya tha? Lots of croissants, loadsss of bread.....A little bit of humour but lots of fun through these moments! #funny #fun #travel #traveldiaries.”

Juhi and Samaira were on a joyful trip to Europe, where they visited Disney Land for the third time.

Sharing their experience Juhi had written in social media account,“They say third time is lucky, and that is exactly what happened for us because I refused to give up.”

She added,“We had been to Disney twice before, but somehow both the times we couldn't experience the fireworks. I promised myself that I would keep going back until I could make Samairra experience that magic. This time, we finally stood there and watched the sky light up, and it felt so special and magical.”

She added,“Disney says the magic is in you... mine was a mother's determination. Your magic is inside of you too-ignite it and create your own world.”

Earlier, Juhi had mentioned how she ticked another dream off her bucket list and visited Paris, France.

The actress had taken to her social media account to share a transition video wherein she is seen standing right ahead of the iconic Eiffel Tower, located in the most romantic city in the world.

She wrote,“Ticking another dream from the bucket list before 2025 gets over!! #paris #vacation #travel #traveler #christmastime #eiffeltower.

For the uninitiated, Juhi is a single mother and has been raising Samaira single-handedly for many years now. Juhi was earlier married to actor Sachin Shroff. The former couple, who got married in February 2009 in Jaipur, went separate ways, officially filing for a divorce in 2018.

On the professional front, Juhi debuted in the Hindi GEC space with the series Woh. She was then seen in Choodiyan, followed by Yeh Jeevan Hai, and the first season of Rishtey.

In 2002, Juhi got the major spotlight with her hit show“Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan”, where she starred alongside Hussain Kuwajerwala. Her character as Kumkum went on to become one of the most famous characters of Indian television. Juhi also had won the reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

