MP Sports Festival Concludes In Silvani With 14,500 Players: Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Madhya Pradesh Sports Festival, held in the Silvani Assembly constituency, has successfully concluded, with participation from 14,500 players across villages in the region.

Speaking about the event, Chouhan said that sports competitions were organised at the village level, and a wide range of sports, including tug-of-war, spoon race, musical chairs, kabaddi, and cricket, were played.

"The MP Sports Festival in the Silvani Assembly constituency has concluded. 14,500 players participated in sports events organised in villages across the region," Chouhan said.

Chouhan Hails Women's Participation

He highlighted the participation of women in the calling it one of the most heartening aspects of the event. "Sports bring a new splash of excitement to life. Especially in village-level sports, it was a delight to see the joy on the faces of the sisters, who might have participated in games such as rassa kasi (tug of war) for the first time," he added.

Closing Ceremony and Prizes

Chouhan further informed that the closing ceremony of the MP Sports Festival will be held on February 1 and 2 in Raisen. Teams that emerged victorious in the assembly-level competitions will be honoured with cash prizes. "The winning teams at the assembly level will be awarded Rs 1,51,000, the second-place team Rs 1,00,000, and the third-place team Rs 50,000," he said.

MP Sports Festival Inaugurated in Uttarakhand

On December 22, 2025, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also inaugrated the MP Sports Festival in Almora.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that the strength of India's youth is the country's greatest asset and can turn the vision of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant nation into reality through hard work, talent, and determination.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth power is being recognised as a national force, with sustained efforts focused on building a developed and self-reliant India.

Drawing inspiration from this vision, he said the MP Sports Festival, organised around the theme "Fit Youth for a Developed India," is not just a sporting event but a mass movement aimed at fostering a sports culture nationwide.

The Uttarakhand CM said Prime Minister Modi has promoted sports through initiatives like Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, inspiring the state to strengthen its sports culture. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)