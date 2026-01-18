Doda Police Arrest Drug Peddler In Major Crackdown On Narcotics Menace

In a major action against drug trafficking, Doda Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a substantial quantity of contraband, reinforcing their zero-tolerance stance on the narcotics menace in the district.

According to police officials, the arrest was made following the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda as part of a sustained crackdown on drug peddling.

Arrest and Seizure

The accused has been identified as Sharwan Kumar, a resident of Chilly Pain, Gundow area of Doda district.

Acting on specific and credible intelligence inputs, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Doda, along with the In-Charge Police Post Pull Doda, carried out a swift and well-coordinated operation. The action was conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Headquarters, Doda.

During the search operation, police recovered 578 grams of a charas-like substance from the possession of the accused.

Investigation Launched Under NDPS Act

Following the recovery, a case under FIR No. 18/2026 has been registered at Police Station Doda under Sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the seized contraband and to identify other individuals who may be part of the drug trafficking network operating in the region.

Police Urge Public Cooperation

Doda Police reiterated their firm resolve to eliminate drug trafficking and substance abuse from the district and appealed to the public to actively cooperate by sharing information related to narcotics activities.

Police assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential and that stringent legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in the drug trade.

Community Welfare Efforts in Doda

Meanwhile, highlighting parallel efforts toward community welfare in the district, Indian Army personnel recently organised a blood donation camp in Doda on New Year's Eve. The camp was organised by the Rashtriya Rifles' RR10 Regiment, with a large number of Army jawans voluntarily donating blood to support patients in need.

