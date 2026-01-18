“More Than Money, I Lost Time”: Bengaluru Techie Narrates Ordeal After ₹1.56 Crore Marriage Scam

In a shocking case that has left Bengaluru residents reeling, a software engineer from Whitefield revealed that she was deceived by a man posing as a wealthy suitor on a matrimonial site. Vijay Raj Gowda, along with his family, allegedly lured the woman with promises of marriage and vast wealth, using an elaborate web of lies, fake documents, and staged meetings to swindle ₹1.56 crore over one and a half years.

Persistent Pursuit Despite Rejection

The victim stated that Vijay first contacted her after viewing her profile on Vokkaliga Matrimony.

“Initially, I rejected him because of his ostentatious lifestyle, thinking he wasn't the right match. However, he repeatedly contacted me, asking why I had rejected him, and eventually convinced me to engage with him,” she said.

Fake Documents Create Illusion of Wealth

Vijay provided documents claiming that the Enforcement Directorate had frozen his accounts due to legal cases.

“Even after showing them to a lawyer, the documents appeared genuine. Now, after filing the complaint, I realise they were all falsified to manipulate me,” the woman lamented.

Wife Introduced As 'Sister'

Adding another layer to the deception, Vijay allegedly introduced his wife, Soumya, as his 'sister'.

“He acted emotionally, claiming financial hardship and his father's illness, to extract money from me. Gradually, he managed to swindle ₹1.56 crore over one and a half years,” the woman said.

Irrecoverable Time and Emotional Loss

The victim stressed that the damage extended beyond financial loss.

“I have lost precious time. If I had married someone else earlier, I would have had a child by now. Despite being married with a child, he promised marriage and betrayed me. This family has caused me both mental and financial harm,” she added.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have seized all the fake documents provided by the victim and are intensifying efforts to apprehend Vijay Raj Gowda and his family. Police have warned the public to remain cautious when engaging with potential suitors online, especially on matrimonial platforms, as such scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated.