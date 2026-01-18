8 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

In 2024, India ranks second in the number of diabetic patients. Diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are high.

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to kidney failure, neuropathy, and heart disease. You can make diet and lifestyle changes to lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. Here are some tips to help.

Sugary drinks and energy drinks up the risk of type 2 diabetes due to high sugar content, which can also lead to weight gain. Switch to plain water, unsweetened tea, or coffee instead.

Processed carbs like white rice and sugary cereals spike blood sugar, raising diabetes risk. Choose high-fiber options like brown rice, oats, and whole grains. Eating legumes, fruits, and veggies helps too.

Red meats like beef and pork, and processed meats like bacon and sausage, raise type 2 diabetes risk. Opt for protein from legumes, eggs, fish, chicken, or unsalted nuts instead.

Heavy drinking increases the risk of type 2 diabetes due to its high calorie content. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, as it also raises your risk of cancer.

Avoid biscuits, sweets, and chocolates as they cause weight gain and poor blood sugar control. Instead, choose yogurt, unsalted nuts, seeds, fruits, or vegetables for snacks.

Saturated fats from junk food and red meat raise cholesterol and heart attack risk, increasing diabetes risk. Choose unsaturated fats from nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil, and oily fish.