Balakrishna Pays Tribute To NTR, Calls Him A Cultural Revolutionary

Actor and Andhra Pradesh MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of the late actor and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) paid tribute at NTR Ghat on the occasion of his 30th death anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna said NTR was not just a cinematic icon but a cultural, social, and political revolutionary who uplifted the identity and self-respect of Telugu people. He added that NTR democratised politics in Andhra Pradesh, giving a voice to marginalised communities, backward classes, minorities, farmers, and the underprivileged, and remains an unparalleled figure in Telugu cinema.

'NTR democratised politics'

"NTR was not just a cinematic icon but a cultural, social, and political revolutionary who transformed the identity and self-respect of the Telugu people. The three letters 'NTR' continue to make my blood surge with pride, just as the word 'Telugu' gives me goosebumps. No actor has matched or will ever match his range, depth, and impact on Telugu cinema. He democratised politics in Andhra Pradesh by bringing marginalised communities, backward classes, minorities, farmers, and the underprivileged into mainstream governance," he said.

He added, "NTR gave every Telugu person the confidence to proudly declare their identity. He was a man beyond death, an eternal figure who will live as long as the sun and moon exist. TDP workers and supporters should draw inspiration from his courage, vision, and self-respect politics, and continue working for the welfare of the Telugu people."

About NT Rama Rao

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970). NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963). He acted in over 300 films and was known for doing the role of mythological characters. At the age of 72, NTR passed away from a heart attack on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)