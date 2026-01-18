After Greenland Bid, Trump Warns Of Canada's Vulnerability To Russia And China: Report
He further said that Canada needs to spend more on its defence. Trump's efforts have accelerated internal talks about a possible agreement with Canada this year to strengthen its northern border, the news portal noted.
“Trump is really worried about the U.S. continuing to drift in the Western Hemisphere and is focused on this,” one of the officials told the news portal.
(More to come...)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment