After Greenland Bid, Trump Warns Of Canada's Vulnerability To Russia And China: Report

Days after citing a security threat as a reason to buy Greenland, President Donald Trump has now raised concerns with aides about Canada's susceptibility to America's so-called rivals in the Arctic, such as Russia and China, NBC News reported, citing current and former US officials.

He further said that Canada needs to spend more on its defence. Trump's efforts have accelerated internal talks about a possible agreement with Canada this year to strengthen its northern border, the news portal noted.

“Trump is really worried about the U.S. continuing to drift in the Western Hemisphere and is focused on this,” one of the officials told the news portal.

