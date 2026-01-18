Cinc Syrskyi Discusses Security Guarantees For Ukraine With Commanders-In-Chief Of Coalition Of Willing Countries

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook.

“Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, we discussed with our partners the formats of their countries' participation in the implementation of international security guarantees for Ukraine,” Syrskyi said.

He stressed that Russia continues to show no willingness to end the war, continuing its terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. Syrskyi emphasized the importance of further strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor state so that the cost of continuing the war becomes unbearable for the Russian economy. At the same time, he said, it is critically important to continue to jointly strengthen the capabilities of the defense-industrial complexes and armed forces of the countries of free Europe.

Special attention was paid to the issue of continuing military assistance to Ukraine as a key prerequisite for maintaining the combat readiness of the Defense Forces and their ability to continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy on the battlefield.

On behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi thanked the organizers of the meeting - Commander-in-Chief of the French Armed Forces General Fabien Mandon and Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

Macron:of the Willing provides 100% military support to Ukraine

Syrskyi also expressed his gratitude for the participation in the event of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Alex Grinkevich, and the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Sean Clancy.

"Their presence is a compelling testimony to transatlantic unity and unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle for statehood and a European future. I am grateful to our partners for every practical step that brings a just peace closer for Ukraine and all of Europe. Together, we are not only defending borders - we are defending the values on which the free world is based," Syrskyi emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Coalition of the Willing currently provides all international support for Ukrainian military resistance, with France separately providing two-thirds of Ukraine's intelligence capabilities in the war against Russia.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/FB