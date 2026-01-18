Czech FM Criticizes President Pavel For His Statement In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Czech Foreign Ministry made this statement on Sunday on a talk show on Czech News TV, according to Ukrinform.

The moderator asked him to comment on Petr Pavel's recent visit to Kyiv, during which he expressed his opinion on the possibility of transferring several small aircraft to Ukraine to counter drones, early warning devices, and generators.

Macinka said that the president had not consulted with the government on this proposal.

"The coalition partners knew nothing about this. He is not the one who should speak, promise, propose, or negotiate anything like this. It is not really his competence to make decisions; he must coordinate this, he must ask. And making such statements to the media without dialogue with the government is really very counterproductive,“ Macinka said, advising the head of state in absentia to”focus on some symbolic acts": laying wreaths, receiving state awards, etc.

The Czech foreign minister acknowledged that during his visit to Kyiv (January 9), the Ukrainian side voiced its desire to receive such aircraft, everyone talked about it, but he“did not promise anything to anyone, as this is a sensitive issue, first and foremost for partners in the ruling coalition,” so the minister believes that such matters should be discussed behind closed doors. Macinka believes that the president's raising of the issue in the media“is more likely to reduce the likelihood of such aircraft being there (in Ukraine) than to increase it.” Therefore, according to the minister, Pavel's announcement caused“a bigger problem,” and the president“behaved like a bull in a china shop.”

At the same time, Macinka assured that he does not question the fact that Russia has committed“clear aggression” against Ukraine, and also stated that the Czech Republic will support steps that will lead to the earliest possible end to the war or at least its cessation through diplomatic means.

As reported, Petr Pavel visited Ukraine on January 15-16.

Photo: CTK/Šulová Kateřina