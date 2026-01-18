Kyrgyzstan And UK Trade Partnership Hits New Milestone

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Kyrgyzstan reached 184 million pounds sterling ($246 million) in the four quarters ending 2Q2025, marking an increase of 21.1% (32 million pounds sterling, $43 million) compared with the same period a year earlier.

Data obtained by Trend from the UK Trade and Investment Factsheet indicates that UK exports to Kyrgyzstan rose sharply to 101 million pounds sterling ($135 million), up 83.6% (46 million pounds sterling, $62 million), while imports from Kyrgyzstan fell 14.4% (14 million pounds sterling, $19 million) to 83 million pounds sterling ($111 million).

Kyrgyzstan ranked as the UK's 139th largest trading partner over the year to 2Q 2025, accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.

At the end of 2023, data on UK foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kyrgyzstan were not available due to disclosure limitations. FDI from Kyrgyzstan in the UK stood at 402 million pounds sterling ($539 million), up 8.4% (31 million pounds sterling, $41 million) from 2022, representing less than 0.1% of the UK's total inward FDI stock.