LH Transport Committee Calls For Boosting QAIA's Passenger Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 18 (Petra) – The Lower House Committee on Public Services and Transport, headed by MP Dr. Ayman Badadweh, on Sunday visited Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) to learn about the Airport International Group (AIG)'s role in managing its facilities and future projects.During the visit, the committee met with AIG CEO Nicolas Deville, Director of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Captain Deifallah Farajat, and other stakeholders.Badadweh said the committee was briefed by the airport management officials on operational mechanisms, achievements and awards, recent upgrades, future development plans, and the main challenges facing the airport.Calling for enhancing service efficiency and improving the passenger experience, he stressed the airport's "vital" role as a strategic facility contributes to support the Kingdom's air transport sector and enhance Jordan's position as a "regional travel and aviation hub."In turn, the parliamentary committee's members praised the level of the airport's services, which represents the Kingdom's "modern" gateway as the first point of entry for visitors to Jordan.The MPs also stressed the need to continue development procedures to reach the "highest" levels, in accordance with international standards.