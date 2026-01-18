Trade Between Jordan, Qatar Grows By 55%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 18 (Petra) – Trade between Jordan and Qatar recorded a 55% increase, highlighting the depth of economic ties as the trade volume from the beginning of 2025 through the end of October reached approximately JOD190.1 million compared with the same period in 2024.This positive trajectory was underscored by the meetings of the fifth session of the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee, which concluded with the signing of a package of memoranda of understanding and executive programs aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation and enhancing partnership.The committee convened Sunday in Amman, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, reflecting the commitment of both leaderships to deepening cooperation.The growth reflects the rapid development of economic relations, the increased flow of exports and imports and the expansion of trade cooperation, all of which contribute to strengthening the economic partnership and supporting mutual interests.According to statistics from the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Jordanian exports during the period amounted to JOD100.5 million, while imports from Qatar stood at JOD90.6 million.Jordan's imports from Qatar include base metals and their products, such as raw aluminum; plastics and rubber products, including polymers and ethylene; wood pulp; chemical and related products such as pharmaceuticals; foodstuffs; transport equipment; optical and photographic materials; leather goods; antiques; live animals; and other commodities.Jordanian exports to Qatar include agricultural products, plant-based goods, chemical and pharmaceutical products, food items such as meat preparations, live animals, textiles, hides and animal and vegetable fats and oils.Qatari investments in Jordan are estimated at approximately JOD3.19 billion, spanning key sectors including finance, real estate, tourism, energy and industry.The Qatari investments support the national economy by stimulating economic growth, creating employment opportunities, transferring expertise and contributing to infrastructure development in several strategic sectors.They reflect the strength of the economic partnership and the shared commitment to expanding joint investment cooperation.Jordan and Qatar are bound by a series of agreements within a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing relations across political, economic, social and cultural fields.The agreements cover cooperation in investment, air and maritime transport, avoidance of double taxation, protection and promotion of investments, as well as health, media, culture and tourism.Joint investment funds and projects have been established to support the Jordanian economy, boost growth rates and create job opportunities for Jordanians across various sectors.Bilateral efforts include regulating the status of Jordanian workers in Qatar, safeguarding their labour rights, improving their professional and living conditions and enhancing job stability, within a cooperative framework that prioritises human capital development.Relations between Jordan and Qatar are strengthened by memoranda of understanding covering social development, charitable work, youth and sports, academic exchange and other areas with a developmental focus.These memoranda aim to enhance coordination between official and non-governmental institutions, facilitate the exchange of expertise and support joint initiatives that promote community development and youth empowerment, reflecting the depth of ties and the commitment to expanding cooperation across all fields.