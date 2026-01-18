Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Saudi Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties


2026-01-18 10:05:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday made a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
During the phone conversation, they discussed close relations between both sisterly countries, and ways and means to further promote and develop them in various fields, along with the latest regional and international developments. (end)
