Kuwait, Bahraini Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday made a phone call with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani, discussing close relations between both sisterly countries.
They also addressed, during the phone conversation, the latest regional and international developments. (end)
