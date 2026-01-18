403
Kuwait, Qatari Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday made a phone call with his Qatari counterpart Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, discussing close relations between both sisterly countries.
During the phone conversation, they also addressed the latest regional and international developments. (end)
nma
