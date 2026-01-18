403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Announces Withdrawal Of Coalition Forces From All Military Bases
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Iraq announced Sunday it has completed the withdrawal of the international coalition's advisers from all military bases and official command headquarters, except for a continued presence at an air base in Irbil to support operations against the so-called Islamic State group in Syria.
The Supreme Military Committee for Ending the Coalition Mission in Iraq said in a statement that, in line with a timetable set by the Iraqi government in September 2024 and following joint Iraq-United States statement issued in November, the evacuation of coalition advisers from all federal areas in Iraq has been completed.
It added that with the departure of the remaining advisers from Ayn Al-Asad Air Base and the Joint Operations Command headquarters, those sites are now under the full control of Iraqi security forces.
The committee said Iraqi forces, in all their formations, now possess full capabilities to maintain security nationwide, stressing that Islamic State no longer poses a strategic threat and that Iraqi forces are fully capable of preventing its resurgence or cross border infiltration.
It noted that the first phase of the coalition's mission to combat Islamic State in Iraq has ended, with relations shifting to a bilateral security partnership with the United States focused on implementing memoranda of understanding on military cooperation.
The committee said the second phase of the coalition's mission has initiated in Syria, with coordination continuing and the coalition's role in Iraq limited to providing cross border logistical support for operations in Syria through its presence at an air base in Irbil.
Meanwhile, the IraqI Ministry of Defense had announced the complete withdrawal of coalition forces from Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province, which had hosted coalition forces for more than 20 years. (end)
aah
The Supreme Military Committee for Ending the Coalition Mission in Iraq said in a statement that, in line with a timetable set by the Iraqi government in September 2024 and following joint Iraq-United States statement issued in November, the evacuation of coalition advisers from all federal areas in Iraq has been completed.
It added that with the departure of the remaining advisers from Ayn Al-Asad Air Base and the Joint Operations Command headquarters, those sites are now under the full control of Iraqi security forces.
The committee said Iraqi forces, in all their formations, now possess full capabilities to maintain security nationwide, stressing that Islamic State no longer poses a strategic threat and that Iraqi forces are fully capable of preventing its resurgence or cross border infiltration.
It noted that the first phase of the coalition's mission to combat Islamic State in Iraq has ended, with relations shifting to a bilateral security partnership with the United States focused on implementing memoranda of understanding on military cooperation.
The committee said the second phase of the coalition's mission has initiated in Syria, with coordination continuing and the coalition's role in Iraq limited to providing cross border logistical support for operations in Syria through its presence at an air base in Irbil.
Meanwhile, the IraqI Ministry of Defense had announced the complete withdrawal of coalition forces from Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province, which had hosted coalition forces for more than 20 years. (end)
aah
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment