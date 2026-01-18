Prime Minister Meets Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Amman on Sunday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Safadi.

During the meeting, they discussed avenues for supporting and reinforcing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the initiation of the second phase of the ceasefire deal in the Strip. They also addressed a range of matters of shared interest.