Jordan's King Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Amman: HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan met in Amman on Sunday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

At the start of the meeting, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings to HM King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Majesty and enduring progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Jordan.

For his part, HM King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan entrusted HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the people of Qatar further development and growth.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to support and boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as various matters of shared interest.

