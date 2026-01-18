Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Launches Son-In-Law's Book 'The Unbecoming' At JLF

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday attended the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), where he formally launched 'The Unbecoming', a book authored by his son-in-law, lawyer Kartikeya Vajpai.

The book launch took place at Hotel Clarks Amer, in the presence of JLF producer Sanjoy K. Roy and senior journalist Sanjay Pugalia.

Speaking on the session, Kartikeya Vajpai described 'The Unbecoming' as an inward journey of self-discovery.“The book is about looking within yourself. Every individual possesses immense power and multiple abilities,” he said.

The protagonist of the novel is a cricketer searching for his cosmic energy, symbolising the quest for inner strength and self-awareness.

Kartikeya emphasised that true excellence emerges when stability and action come together.“When stability merges with action, the result becomes extraordinary,” he added.

Sharing personal reflections, Kartikeya said that since the age of 11, he has been questioning how to“create and sustain oneself” amid life's pressures.“We often grow up only worrying about maintaining ourselves, without truly understanding who we are,” he noted.

He explained that inner power is realised only when one looks beyond the five senses.“Meditation is not something you do; it happens naturally when the senses become calm and stable,” he said, referring to a chapter in the book titled 'Rest in Action', which explores the unity of stillness and movement.

Defining success, Kartikeya said that the greatest achievement for any professional is discovering creativity during their journey.“Creativity is the courage to accept your truth,” he said, adding that true expression begins only when one stops worrying about how the world perceives them.

He linked this idea to the philosophical concept of 'Aham Brahmasmi', meaning self-realisation.

Senior journalist Sanjay Pugalia, while discussing the book, said that despite dealing with complex themes, 'The Unbecoming' has been written in a simple and relatable manner.

“In Gen-Z terms, life is a journey from delusion to solitude,” he remarked, adding that the ego is humanity's greatest obstacle. According to him, the cricketing backdrop effectively conveys profound ideas about honesty, self-listening, and inner dialogue.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's presence at JLF added to the significance of the event, drawing a large and attentive audience for the thought-provoking book launch.