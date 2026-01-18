UP CM Transfers Rs 2,000 Crore Into Bank Accounts Of 2 Lakh Beneficiaries Under PMAY (U)

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Jan 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday transferred Rs 2,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 2 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (2.0) -- a flagship scheme of the Central government to assist lower-income families in building a house of their own.

Attending an event in Lucknow for the disbursal of funds under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister facilitated it by clicking the digital button and also congratulated all the families who received the first instalment of PMAY on Sunday.

“More than 2 lakh families in Uttar Pradesh are being benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban 2.0). When people made cleanliness a part of their lives, many types of diseases disappeared automatically. The government removed the mafia, you removed the filth. Uttar Pradesh is now progressing rapidly -- this is the foundation of change,” CM Yogi told the gathering.

According to state government data, about 2,09,421 families got direct government assistance under the PMAY (Urban 2.0), enabling them to build a home of their own.

The Chief Minister, reiterating his administration's focus on empowering the marginalised sections, said that when good governments come to power, they empower people with facilities through good thinking.

“For the first time, street vendors are also benefiting from the PM SVANidhi scheme. Housing facilities are being ensured for every needy person,” he stated.

He remarked that 'roti, kapda aur makaan' have remained perennial troubling issues for decades and it was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge that these three facilities became available to the common people through welfare schemes.

He further stated that more than 60 lakh families have benefited from the PMAY scheme alone in Uttar Pradesh, and today more than 2 lakh families are being brought under this ambit of social welfare policy.

"In the past nearly nine years, we have provided the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to more than 60 lakh beneficiaries in the rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh, and today 2 lakh more people are being added to it. Now this number has reached 62 lakh,” he said.

“For the first time after independence, 62 lakh beneficiaries are receiving the benefit of housing facilities, and the credit for this goes to PM Modi's vision and leadership,” he added.