Tripura To Develop Agricultural Market Infrastructure To Boost Farmers' Income, Self-Reliance

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state will develop infrastructure in agricultural markets across Tripura to boost farmers' income and strengthen their livelihoods in the state, State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Sunday.

Nath said that to further enhance farmers' income and make Tripura self-reliant in foodgrain production, the state government will develop infrastructure, including market buildings, in each of the 60 Assembly constituencies at a total cost of Rs 158 crore.

"Before the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, the then Left Front government developed infrastructure in 71 agricultural markets over seven years between 2011 and 2018, spending Rs 20.60 crore. In contrast, during the seven years of the BJP government since 2018, infrastructure has been developed in 204 agricultural markets at an expenditure of Rs 461.83 crore," the Minister told IANS.

He said that with the development of agricultural market infrastructure across the state, farmers would benefit significantly by getting better facilities for selling their produce.

Nath told that Tripura currently has 554 agricultural markets, but adequate infrastructure has not been developed in all of them.

"Of the 554 markets, 21 are regulated markets, 63 are wholesale markets, and 470 are rural markets," he said.

"This year alone, Rs 158 crore will be spent on developing infrastructure in 60 more agricultural markets. We do not see political colour in development works, especially in the agriculture sector. Our aim is to create employment opportunities and make people self-reliant," Minister Nath added.

The Minister also highlighted women's empowerment initiatives, saying that the number of self-help groups (SHGs) in the state has increased from 4,160 before the present BJP government came to power in 2018 to 50,054 now.

He said that more than 1.08 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis', with South Tripura district leading in numbers.

"Not everyone can be given a government job, but we are creating livelihood opportunities and ensuring economic self-reliance, especially among women," he added.

Minister Nath said that the 'Lakhpati Didis' are not only economically empowered but are also leading their families towards prosperity.

He added that this achievement was possible due to women's determination, government support and community participation.

He also said that beyond financial success, these 'Lakhpati Didis' inspire others by adopting sustainable livelihood practices and achieving a decent standard of living.

A 'Lakhpati Didi' is an SHG member with an annual household income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.