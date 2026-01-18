PM Modi's Resolve To Make India Developed Nation Can't Be Achieved Without Progress Of Labourers: Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) is a strong foundation for improving the living standards of hardworking labourers and that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to every worker in the country.

It ensures the right to work with dignity, timely wages, social respect and a secure livelihood. The Chief Minister was speaking at the state-level conference of VB-G RAM G held in Panchkula, near here.

The Haryana Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047 cannot be achieved without the development of villages and labourers.

He emphasised that the path to a developed India passes through its villages.

"The VB-G RAM G scheme is not merely an employment programme, but an initiative aimed at uplifting the lives of hardworking people, ensuring dignity of labour and protecting their self-respect,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that keeping in view the shortcomings of MNREGA, PM Modi has presented the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill to the nation, which is being referred to as the Viksit Bharat -- G RAM G Act.

He clarified that this is not just a renaming of MNREGA, but a comprehensive modernisation of the rural employment system.

He said that under the new law, the statutory guarantee of employment has been increased from 100 days to 125 days.

In addition, the law empowers states to suspend work for up to 60 days during the sowing and harvesting seasons.

This provision ensures that workers will receive employment for these 60 days separately, in addition to the 125 days guaranteed under the Viksit Bharat -- G RAM G scheme.

As a result, the annual income of an average rural unskilled worker across the country is expected to increase by more than Rs 7,000.

In Haryana, each worker will receive an additional benefit of at least Rs 10,000.

With Haryana offering the highest minimum wage in the country at Rs 400 per day, the annual income of every worker can increase to a minimum of Rs 50,000.

The Chief Minister said that under the employment scheme, wages will now be paid on a weekly basis instead of the earlier 15-day cycle, ensuring timely payments to workers.

These provisions will eliminate fake workers, fake work and fake payments.

He further stated that the nature and scope of work under the new law have been expanded, with many additional categories of work being included.

This will create more employment opportunities for labourers and accelerate development activities in villages.

Earlier, MNREGA offered limited avenues of employment, whereas the new scheme adopts a more comprehensive and development-oriented approach.