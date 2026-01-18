Registration Opens For Qatar Foundation's National Sport Day 2026 Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Continuing its role as an inclusive hub for sport and activity, Qatar Foundation's Education City will host a wide range of activities on February 10 for National Sport Day 2026, from 7am to 3pm.

The annual Education City Run returns this year in a brand-new format as the Education City Run: Color Run, welcoming runners of all ages and abilities. This vibrant edition celebrates sport, movement, and community, combining fitness with fun through colorful powder bursts and an energetic atmosphere along the road beside Education City Stadium.

Participants can run, jog, or walk at their own pace, choosing from 10K, 5K, or 2.5K races for adults, or an 800m race for children. Registration is open at .

Volkswagen Middle East, the Strategic Partner for QF's National Sport Day activities, is also the Official Mobility Partner for the fifth edition and finals of the Women and Girls Football initiative. The finals will take place at Education City Stadium from 9am to 11:30am. The stadium will also host an exciting ladies-only race from 12pm to 1pm.

The fourth edition of the Women's Fitness Challenge will once again be held at the Education City Stadium. It will feature a high-energy, purpose-built obstacle course curated by The

Running Club. The challenge will welcome up to 200 teams, with two participants competing in each team. Women looking to participate in this challenge can visit to register.

QF's Creating Pathways Program will also offer girls aged 12-16 the chance to explore a variety of sports, including track and field and fencing, designed to introduce new skills, build confidence, and encourage long-term participation in sports. The program will offer guided sessions led by experienced instructors in a welcoming, girls-centered environment, helping participants build a lasting connection to movement beyond National Sport Day.

As part of QF's commitment to community wellbeing and lifelong health, Education City will host a series of curated health talks open to women and men during National Sport Day. Through fireside chats and expert-led discussions, speakers will explore topics including gut health and sustainable biohacking and the spread of health misinformation in the digital age.

Dedicated women-only sessions will highlight the experiences of athlete mothers, examining sport, resilience, and wellbeing through pregnancy and motherhood. The series will provide a safe and supportive space to unpack hormones and fertility across life stages, empowering women with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.

A specially designated Family Zone at Oxygen Park will provide children and families with a safe, interactive area to enjoy games, activities, and quality time together.

Reflecting QF's commitment to sustainability, Education City will go car-free on National Sport Day. Visitors are encouraged to park at Al Shaqab Parking, Education City Stadium Parking, or Oxygen Park Parking and make their way to activities via the Education City Tram or on foot. For easier navigation around Education City, click here to see the brochure .

Alongside Volkswagen Middle East, QF is also partnering with ASICS and Pocari Sweat to celebrate National Sport Day 2026 at Education City.

Since its debut in February 2012, Qatar's National Sport Day has celebrated sport's ability to unite people and foster discipline, perseverance, and collaboration. Join in by exploring activities and registration details here: .