Old Doha Port Unveils“Move” Sports Festival Ahead Of National Sports Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port today announced the launch of“Move”, a first-of-its-kind sports festival that brings together physical activity and health awareness.

Organised in collaboration with NO LIMITS, a Qatari company specialising in organizing races and sports events, the festival will take place from February 5 to 10 at Mina Park, kicking off on the weekend ahead of National Sports Day and concluding on the day itself.

“Move” draws its inspiration from the locally used Qatari expression“Tarayyad,” which refers to engaging in physical activity. Rooted in everyday language, the term reflects how movement is naturally woven into daily life and serves as an open invitation to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

While widely used in the Qatari and Gulf dialects today,“Tarayyad” is not purely colloquial in origin, as it traces back to classical Arabic, derived from the root (R-Y-Ḍ). In classical usage, the phrase“tarayyada al-rajul” denotes strolling or engaging in physical exercise.

This enduring linguistic connection gives the festival's name a culturally authentic dimension, bridging local identity with contemporary health values.

The festival will span six days and feature seven main zones, offering a range of experiences tailored to diverse audiences.

The programme includes daily panel discussions with athletes and sports-sector specialists, exploring themes related to health, fitness, and active lifestyles.

Dedicated spaces will also host fitness classes, alongside a running race along the Mina Corniche, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 7 February, with registration available through the social media platforms of Old Doha Port and NO LIMITS.

The festival will also feature dedicated retail spaces for sports products to encourage lifestyle changes ahead of National Sports Day, healthy restaurants and cafés, a children's area designed to promote movement and activity, as well as recovery and relaxation zones. Together, these elements create an integrated experience that prepares the wider community, both physically and mentally, for National Sports Day, while celebrating movement as a way of life.

Commenting on the launch, Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said:“Move reflects our ongoing commitment to promoting sport as a way of life, while highlighting Old Doha Port and its infrastructure as a space that brings together sport, health, and recreation.

By launching this festival in the lead-up to National Sports Day, we aim to encourage the community to stay active and take part in structured, accessible health and recreational programmes designed for all.”

Move represents a distinctive addition to Old Doha Port's events calendar, supporting national efforts to promote physical activity, wellness awareness, and community participation.

In doing so, the festival contributes to the Human Development objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, encouraging healthier and more active lifestyles.

Through Move, Old Doha Port continues to expand its calendar of public events, delivering structured and accessible experiences that bring together sport, wellness, and community engagement.