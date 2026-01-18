Palestinian Envoy Praises Jordan's Efforts To Ease Travel At King Hussein Border Crossing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Attallah Khairy commended on Sunday the Ministry of Interior and the Public Security Directorate for measures taken to ease procedures for Palestinians crossing the King Hussein Border Crossing.In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Khairy said repeated visits by Interior Minister Mazin Farrayeh to the Border Crossing and his on-site follow-up had a significant impact on facilitating travel in both directions, reducing hardship, expediting transactions, shortening waiting times, and accelerating departures.He conveyed the appreciation of the Palestinian people and leadership for Jordan's efforts to provide all possible facilitation for Palestinians traveling through the King Hussein Bridge.Khairy reaffirmed the depth of relations between the two countries, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.He described Jordan as a vital lifeline for the Palestinian people, noting that the King Hussein Border Crossing serves as a gateway connecting Palestinians to the world. He stressed that Jordanians spare no effort to ease the movement of Palestinians.The ambassador also lauded Jordan's steadfast positions, led by the King and supported by the government and people, in backing the Palestinian people and their legitimate, inalienable rights.