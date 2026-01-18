Petra Authority, Pwc Explore Cooperation To Advance Tourism, Archaeology Education

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Chairman of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Braizat and PwC Regional Director Michael Orfali on Sunday discussed cooperation prospects in education, training, tourism, and archaeology fields to enhance academic programs and supply the labor market with qualified workers.According to a PDTRA statement, the meeting went over mechanisms to support education and training, particularly in tourism and archaeology specializations and improve quality of academic and applied programs.The two sides agreed to provide technical support to the Petra College for Tourism and Archaeology at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University by supplying 30 modern computers to help develop the educational process.Braizat said the cooperation is part of a "long-term" project to develop the college in partnership with Al-Hussein Bin Talal University and other partners, noting planned future talks to build international partnerships aim at placing the college on the global map and elevating its certifications to internationally advanced standards.He added that partnering with leading international institutions such as PwC is a "qualitative" addition to efforts to develop tourism and archaeology education and support specialized academic programs in line with local and global sector needs.For his part, Orfali expressed pride in the cooperation with PDTRA, affirming PwC's "commitment" to supporting educational and development initiatives, building students' capacities, and providing a modern learning environment aligned with labor market requirements.Dean of Petra College for Tourism and Archaeology Mansour Shaqiarat said the PwC-PDTRA partnership supports scientific research and strengthens applied education at the college.Touring the college, Braizat and the delegation reviewed the Culinary Arts Diploma Program and its applied learning opportunities that prepare specialized cadres for the tourism and hospitality sectors.