LH Speaker, Hungarian Envoy Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) --Speaker of the Lower House of Paliament Mazen Qadi on Sunday received Hungarian Ambassador Peter Jakab to discuss issues of mutual interest, particularly parliamentary relations.During the meeting held at the House's headquarters, Qadi called for implementing the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Hungary in mid-October into "practical" cooperation, underscoring the role of parliamentary friendship committees in building bilateral bridges.Qadi reaffirmed Jordan's "keenness" to further strengthen bilateral relations to serve common interests, especially in trade, investment, education, and culture fields.Qadi also expressed appreciation for Hungary's "supportive" positions toward Jordan, expressing hope to increase scholarships offered to Jordanian students at Hungarian universities, particularly in technical areas.For his part, Jakab praised Jordan's role, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in addressing regional issues under efforts to achieve security and stability and promote peaceful solutions to crises.The diplomat underscored the importance of enhancing joint parliamentary cooperation, inviting Qadi on behalf of President of the Hungarian National Assembly to visit the Hungarian Parliament.