In Odesa, Preventive Measure Chosen For TCC Employees And Public Organization Member Accused Of Kidnapping Man And Demanding Money

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kyiv District Court of Odesa, Ukrinform reports.

“Preventive measures in the form of detention without the possibility of bail have been chosen for all four suspects,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, a few days ago, during mobilization measures in the Kyiv district of Odesa, three employees of the Territorial Recruitment Center, together with a representative of a public organization, unlawfully deprived a man of his liberty.

Using physical force, they forcibly put the victim on a bus and drove him around the city for about an hour. At the same time, the suspects demanded $6,000 from the man for“resolving the issue” and not delivering him to the TCC.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the city of Izmail in the Odesa region, a man with a screwdriver attacked employees of the Territorial Recruitment Cente who were conducting public awareness activities.