In Kherson, Russian Troops Remotely Mined Area Near Hospital
“Currently, enemy mining of the city's territory has been recorded. Anti-personnel mines have been found on Mykolaiv Highway near the Regional Blood Service Center hospital,” the statement said.Read also: Woman killed in Russian drone strike on Kherson region
The police urged residents not to travel through the area and warned that the mined territory could be larger.
As reported by Ukrinform, enemy mining of residential areas has been recorded in Kherson.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment