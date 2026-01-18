In Kherson, Russian Troops Remotely Mined Area Near Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson region police, according to Ukrinform.

“Currently, enemy mining of the city's territory has been recorded. Anti-personnel mines have been found on Mykolaiv Highway near the Regional Blood Service Center hospital,” the statement said.

The police urged residents not to travel through the area and warned that the mined territory could be larger.

As reported by Ukrinform, enemy mining of residential areas has been recorded in Kherson.