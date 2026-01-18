Georgia Aims To Complete Middle Corridor Roads Linking Azerbaijan, Türkiye, And Armenia By 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Georgian government plans to complete the construction of highways linking Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia under the Middle Corridor project by 2026.

According to Azernews, Georgia's government plan stipulates that construction of the Rustavi–Red Bridge highway leading to Azerbaijan, the Algeti–Sadakhlo road toward the Armenian border, and the Batumi–Sarpi highway connecting to the Turkish border should be fully completed within the current year. Funding for these projects has been allocated in the 2026 state budget.

The document states that completion of these projects will finalize key sections of the Middle Corridor connecting Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye.

It is noted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was established in February 2014 with the participation of leading maritime and railway transport companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

The corridor currently runs from the China–Kazakhstan border, passing through Kazakhstan, across the Caspian Sea, and onward through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Europe.