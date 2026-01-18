Govinda Opens Up On Marriage Controversy, Career And Industry Politics

Actor Govinda spoke candidly in Mumbai about strained family relations, alleging well-planned conspiracies that affected his marriage, career and public image. He said his wife worries about household stability, stressed protecting his reputation, and claimed such issues intensified after he joined the Shiv Sena.

