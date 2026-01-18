Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Govinda Opens Up On Marriage Controversy, Career And Industry Politics


2026-01-18 09:00:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Actor Govinda spoke candidly in Mumbai about strained family relations, alleging well-planned conspiracies that affected his marriage, career and public image. He said his wife worries about household stability, stressed protecting his reputation, and claimed such issues intensified after he joined the Shiv Sena.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110615688



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search