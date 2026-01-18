NZ Vs IND: Mitchell, Phillips' Tons Power Kiwis To Historic Partnership

New Zealand rewrote history books, slamming the second-highest partnership against India in ODIs during the third and final one-dayer at Indore on Sunday, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips slamming centuries.

Mitchell, Phillips Forge Record Partnership

During the third and final ODI of the series, a high-stakes match, Mitchell and Phillips joined forces with the Kiwis being 58/3 and accumulated 219 runs in their fourth wicket partnership. It is just behind Tom Latham and Kane Williamson's 221-run stand against India at Auckland back in 2022. This is the first instance of two New Zealand batters scoring hundreds against India in the same ODI innings, while Mitchell slammed his second century of the series, 137 in 131 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes, and Phillips scored 106 in just 88 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, striking at above 120.

Daryl Mitchell's Dominance Against India

Mitchell has a fine run against India and has always been at his best against the 'Men in Blue', with 741 runs in 13 matches and 11 innings at an average of 74.10 and a strike rate of over 93, with four centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137. These four centuries have come in just 11 innings, two during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, including in the semifinal clash. This is the second-most centuries for Kiwis against India in ODIs, just two away from overtaking Nathan Astle's five centuries in 29 innings.

Record-Breaking Series Performance

This is the fourth ODI century for Mitchell in India - the joint-most for a New Zealand batter alongside Astle. Also, among batters with a minimum of 500 ODI runs against India, Mitchell's average is the highest one, next to Australia's George Bailey (74), South African icons Gary Kirsten (62.6) and Jacques Kallis (61.4) and Usman Khawaja of Australia (59.9). Mitchell has a total of 352 runs in three innings at an average of 176.00, with a strike rate of over 110 in this series, with two centuries, a fifty and a best score of 137. He is the highest run-getter in the series and has the most runs for NZ in a three-match ODI series. Overall, Pakistan's Babar Azam (360 runs against West Indies in 2016) and Shubman Gill (360 against New Zealand in 2023) are above him.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Courtesy of pacers Arshdeep Singh (3/63) and Harshit Rana (3/84), India had the Kiwis on the ropes at 58/3 before Mitchell and Phillips launched a merciless counterattack with their 219-run stand, scoring centuries. Skipper Michael Bracewell (28* in 18 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Kristian Clarke (11 in five balls, with a four and a six) took NZ to 337/8 in 50 overs. (ANI)

